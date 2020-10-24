SASKATOON -- The Government of Saskatchewan has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at The Lighthouse Supported Living in Saskatoon.

An outbreak was declared at the shelter on Friday, according to the government’s website.

It is unknown how many cases are linked to The Lighthouse, but government policy states that an outbreak is declared when two or more people test positive for COVID-19 in a non-household setting.

The Lighthouse provides emergency shelter, supported living and affordable housing to people in Saskatoon.

CTV News reached out to The Lighthouse, but they declined to comment at this time.