SASKATOON -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Hugh Cairns V.C. School, according to Saskatoon Public Schools.

The school division said it has been notified about three positive cases at the school to date, including one on April 22 and one on April 25.

Classes at the school will continue as scheduled, according to a news release issued Sunday night.

Students, staff and the school community has been notified, the school division said.

Saskatoon Public Schools said it was notified about four positive COVID-19 cases at its schools over the weekend – two at Brevoort Park School and one each at Hugh Cairns V.C. School and Tommy Douglas Collegiate.

“The safety of our students and staff members is our priority. Saskatoon Public Schools encourages everyone in our school communities to follow provincial public health orders. If the school division is aware of a student or staff member being ordered to self-isolate, the individual is prohibited from entering the school for the extent of the order,” the release said.

Since the start of the school year, Saskatoon Public Schools has had 308 positive cases at 56 schools and the board office.