SASKATOON -- An outbreak at a Saskatoon karaoke bar is growing, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

As of Tuesday evening, 23 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to Crackers Restaurant Lounge and Karaoke Bar, according to an email from an SHA spokesperson.

The outbreak was announced on Jan. 8.

At that time, the SHA had identified 16 cases.

The SHA warns the outbreak may be a “super spreader event” with more cases to come.

Those who visited Crackers between Dec. 23, and Jan. 4 are urged to immediately self-isolate for two weeks.