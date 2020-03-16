SASKATOON -- The Grassroots Restaurant Group, which operates some of Saskatoon's most popular eateries including Ayden Kitchen & Bar and Little Grouse on the Prairie, says its restaurants will close Tuesday until further notice.

"As for many independent businesses, this has not been an easy decision, but at the end of the day, as a restaurant, we serve our community, and right now that means keeping our community safe," the company said in an Instagram post. Sticks & Stones and Avenue Restaurant are also affected.

"As a restaurant and purveyor of food, embracing community, social gatherings, and connection is at the core of what we do, so during these times, we hope that while your community may get a little smaller, you spend that time with those close to you."

The decision comes with growing concern over the potential spread of COVID-19 and under the recommendation of government and health officials, the company says.

"Although we will be closed temporarily, we encourage you to support those local businesses who have made the difficult choice to stay open. Upon our re-opening, we hope you’ll join us for a meal, so we can continue to celebrate the beautiful community in our city!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

