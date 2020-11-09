Advertisement
COVID-19 exposure alerts for Saskatoon hotel and Prince Albert casino
Published Monday, November 9, 2020 3:57PM CST
SASKATOON -- A person or persons were at the following locations while likely infectious on the following dates during the specified times, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.
Saskatoon
Oct. 26-30 inclusive
- Best Western Hotel, Blairmore, no time identified by contact
Prince Albert
Oct. 26 and 27
- Northern Lights Casino, 6:45 p.m. to 3 a.m. (each day)
Anyone who visited any of these locations during the specified times are advised by the SHA to self-monitor for 14 days.
If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, you should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.