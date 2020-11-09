SASKATOON -- A person or persons were at the following locations while likely infectious on the following dates during the specified times, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.

Saskatoon

Oct. 26-30 inclusive

Best Western Hotel, Blairmore, no time identified by contact

Prince Albert

Oct. 26 and 27

Northern Lights Casino, 6:45 p.m. to 3 a.m. (each day)

Anyone who visited any of these locations during the specified times are advised by the SHA to self-monitor for 14 days.

If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, you should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.