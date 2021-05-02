SASKATOON -- Positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified at 10 Saskatchewan schools on Saturday according to the Ministry of Health’s website.

Of those 10 schools, four are in Saskatoon. The ministry’s website shows at least one case of the virus has been identified at Silverspring Elementary School, Tommy Douglas Collegiate, Saskatoon Trades and Skills Centre and Saskatchewan Polytechnic’s Saskatoon campus.

In non-household settings an outbreak is confirmed when two or more people test positive for COVID-19, according to the ministry’s website.

In the past week COVID-19 outbreaks were declared at Wildwood School in Saskatoon and Nutana Collegiate moved to online learning.