SASKATOON -- An outbreak has been declared at Wildwood School after two active variant cases of COVID-19 were identified by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

On Tuesday, Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) was notified about the two positive cases which were identified on April 18, according to a news release.

Classes at Wildwood School will continue as scheduled on Wednesday, SPS said.

The division said it was notified of two positive cases of the virus, one at Sutherland School and one case at Tommy Douglas Collegiate.