SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon daycare has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19.

Le Centre Educatif Felix Le Chat tells CTV News there was a case on Wednesday evening and the daycare has been closed Thursday and Friday.

The centre has been in contact with public health and are following guidelines.

The daycare is attatched to Ecole Canadienne Francaise elementary school, which has a separate entrance, and still had students in attendance on Friday.

This is a developing story, as CTV News is set to speak with daycare President Camille Lapierre this afternoon.