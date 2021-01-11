SASKATOON -- A person has tested positive for COVID-19 at École Holy Mary Catholic School in Martensville, according to Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS).

The division said the Saskatchewan Health Authority notified it about the case on Sunday.

"Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low," GSCS said in a news release.

The division said it is working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers.

The affected class will switch to online instruction beginning Monday.