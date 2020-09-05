SASKATOON -- Visitor limitations have been put in place at a long-term care home in Saskatoon after someone there tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

In a news release sent out Saturday, the SHA said family presence and visitation is being limited at Parkridge Centre to compassionate reasons only in order to keep everyone safe.

“The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly. These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health care workers safe,” the release said.

The SHA is asking the public to support and cooperate with this in order to contain the spread of the virus.

As of right now, visitation is limited to end of life care, which includes palliative care, hospice care or people who are at high risk of loss of life, according to the release.

No other visitors are allowed into Parkridge Centre at this time. These limitations will remain in place until it is safe to return to the previous level of family presence, the release said.

The SHA said family members and support people who are permitted will have to undergo a health screening before entering the facility, which includes a temperature check and questionnaire.

Permitted visitors are required to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer when entering and leaving the facility. They will also be required to wear a medical grade face mask while inside and potentially additional personal protective equipment, the SHA said.

Family and support people are not allowed to wait in waiting rooms or other common areas,

The SHA is urging people in the province to follow public health measures and personal safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including physical distancing of two metres, frequent hand washing, and self-isolating if you develop any symptoms of the virus.