Cook-Searson to seek federal Liberal nomination
Chief Tammy Cook-Searson of the Lac La Ronge poses for a photo near Montreal River between La Ronge and Air Ronge on Friday, July 24, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, November 14, 2018 2:43PM CST
The longtime chief of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band is hoping to head to Ottawa.
Tammy Cook-Searson has announced she’s seeking the federal Liberal nomination in the Riding of Desnethe-Missinippi-Churchill River, which encompasses the northern half of the province.
She has served as a councillor and band chief for more than two decades.
The seat is now held by NDP MP Georgina Jolibois.
Cook-Searson says she hopes to focus on jobs and access to health care and education in the North.