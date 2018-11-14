

CTV Saskatoon





The longtime chief of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band is hoping to head to Ottawa.

Tammy Cook-Searson has announced she’s seeking the federal Liberal nomination in the Riding of Desnethe-Missinippi-Churchill River, which encompasses the northern half of the province.

She has served as a councillor and band chief for more than two decades.

The seat is now held by NDP MP Georgina Jolibois.

Cook-Searson says she hopes to focus on jobs and access to health care and education in the North.