Cold temperature records broken across Sask.
Steam rises above the South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon on a cold February 2015 day. (Kevin Menz/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, April 6, 2018 12:58PM CST
Cold temperatures smashed record lows across Saskatchewan’s central and south regions early Friday morning.
Numbers from Environment Canada show all cities south of and including Meadow Lake, and whose records date back at least 25 years, reached record-low temperatures.
Saskatoon’s and Regina’s previous records, both of -20 C, broke when thermometers reached -23.3 C in both cities. Prince Albert’s old record low, of -19.5 C, was beat with a -20.3 C reading. A -22.1 C temperature in Lloydminster broke the city’s previous record, set in 1982, of -17.4. And the record in Moose Jaw, -13.9 C set in 1975, was smashed with a -20 C reading.
Estevan, Weyburn and Melfort also saw record lows. Data for other cities, including North Battleford and Swift Current, does not date back further than 12 years.
A polar vortex is to blame for the cold snap, Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips said earlier this month. Cold temperatures could last through to the end of April.
More Stories
- Cold temperature records broken across Sask.
- Saskatoon fire says overnight blaze sparked by child with a lighter
- Canada adds 32,300 jobs, all full time, as jobless rate stays at record low 1
- 'A fearless warrior': Ottawa's 'Butterfly Boy' Jonathan Pitre dies 5
- Dog shot by Saskatoon police, dies after reported attacks 1
- University of Saskatchewan tuition jumping 4.8 per cent next year 1
- Children’s hospital hiring process going according to plan, says pediatrics head 1
- Rural female players off Regina and Saskatoon rosters: Sask. Hockey Association 1