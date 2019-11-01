SASKATOON – November kicks off with seasonal conditions.

The freeze/thaw game is nothing new for the start of November, and we’ll play it all weekend in Saskatoon.

Highs are expected to climb into positive territory, with lows dipping below freezing. Couple that with the freezing rain we saw on Halloween and you can be sure that icy conditions are prevalent.

This trend is set to continue through the weekend, with a cold front crossing us Sunday night, plunging temperatures down next week.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon: