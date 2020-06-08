SASKATOON -- 20-40 km/h winds will sweep through the central region of the province, but we should stay dry after a soggy weekend.

We’ll also see the mercury hold well below the seasonal mark with daytime highs hovering in the low to mid-teens.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Cloudy

High: 14 C

Evening: 13 C

Tuesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 5 C

Afternoon High: 19 C

Wednesday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 7 C

Afternoon High: 21 C