Cloudy skies, with showers to the Southeast: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Monday, June 8, 2020 6:12AM CST
SASKATOON -- 20-40 km/h winds will sweep through the central region of the province, but we should stay dry after a soggy weekend.
We’ll also see the mercury hold well below the seasonal mark with daytime highs hovering in the low to mid-teens.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Cloudy
High: 14 C
Evening: 13 C
Tuesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 5 C
Afternoon High: 19 C
Wednesday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 7 C
Afternoon High: 21 C