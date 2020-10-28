Advertisement
Clouds roll across central regions with a ridge of high pressure to the Northeast: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Wednesday, October 28, 2020 6:06AM CST
SASKATOON -- We’ll see a cooler day than yesterday, but are expecting to crack back into positive temperatures.
Over the next few days the unsettled mixing of air continues to leave us the risk of mixed precipitation. Halloween, however, looks like it may be a decent day!
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Cloudy
High: 2
Evening: 1
Thursday – PM Showers
Morning Low: -5
Afternoon High: 4
Friday – Cloudy
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: -7