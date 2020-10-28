SASKATOON -- We’ll see a cooler day than yesterday, but are expecting to crack back into positive temperatures.

Over the next few days the unsettled mixing of air continues to leave us the risk of mixed precipitation. Halloween, however, looks like it may be a decent day!

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Cloudy

High: 2

Evening: 1

Thursday – PM Showers

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 4

Friday – Cloudy

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: -7