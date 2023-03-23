Closing arguments expected in Ally Moosehunter homicide case

Closing arguments are set for next week in the first-degree murder case of a man accused of killing his girlfriend.

Ivan Roberto Martell is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ally Moosehunter.

Moosehunter was found dead at her home on March 4th of 2020 .

The trial began on February 27th with several family members called to the stand to testify.

Over a dozen family members and friends were in the courtroom for the opening day of Martell’s trial.

Her brother Gregory Moosehunter Jr. testified that he last saw his sister the night before she died on March 4, 2020, in her basement suite on Geary Crescent.

Moosehunter's other sibling Leon Witchekan testified that she was found with her pants halfway down her legs, exposing her buttocks.

Court heard the person living above Moosehunter heard screaming from the night before and later got a text from Moosehunter's phone saying she and Martell were play fighting.

Moosehunter's sister Tiffany also testified, having to leave the room in tears at one point.

On March 2 emotions continued to run high with an ambulance needing to be called to the provincial courthouse.

On March 9 court heard testimony from various witnesses.

Court heard Martell had bruised knuckles, abrasions and scratches on his body when he was taken into custody eight days after Ally Moosehunter’s death.

On March 15, Martell took the stand.

He was then back on Wednesday for his cross-examination by the crown in the death of Ally Moosehunter.

Martell was questioned about his on-and-off relationship with Moosehunter and when the two were living together, as well as his role in drug trafficking, and use of a burner phone for the job.

The crown asked him if he called his father on the day of Martell’s death. Martell claims he didn’t.

This was different than his father’s statement to police, which says Martell did phone him around 5 a.m.

Closing arguments are set for March 30.