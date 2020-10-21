SASKATOON -- A Clearwater River Dene Nation man has been charged with attempted murder after another man in the community was seriously injured, according to RCMP.

Around 10:10 Saturday night, La Loche RCMP and EMS responded to a report of an injured man, according to a news release from police.

The man was found to have life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital in La Loche where he was treated before being moved to hospital in Saskatoon, RCMP said.

RCMP have arrested Randy Darryl Fontaine, 48, in connection with the incident.

He has been charged with attempted murder.

Fontaine appeared in provincial court in La Loche on Monday, and had been remanded to custody.

His next appearance is scheduled for Nov. 9.