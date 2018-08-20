The City of Saskatoon is looking at paying someone $80,000 a year to handle parking ticket complaints.

The customer support coordinator will respond to parking ticket inquires and build a database to track complaints.

Staff from various city business departments respond to the parking service line, the city says.

A dedicated position will relieve those employees from working overtime to keep up with parking ticket inquiries, the city says.

“This will ensure more timely responses to customer inquiries, complaints and requests can be provided,” a city administration report reads.

In 2017, the city says it received 7,046 calls about parking – not including calls on the Way-To-Park app.

The city generates more than $11 million annually from parking meters and tickets.

Councillors are set to discuss the customer support coordinator position this afternoon at city hall.