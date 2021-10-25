City legal expert says there's little room for Saskatoon gathering limit bylaw

SASKATOON -

Any COVID-19 bylaw drafted by the City of Saskatoon should focus on private gatherings in private residences, private events at public venues and places of worship, according to city solicitor Cindy Yelland.

Yelland said that while the city has wide bylaw making powers, it’s not the level of government responsible for public health - that would be the province.

Her report is to be considered at Monday’s City Council meeting.

The Governance and Priorities Committee on Oct. 18 had asked administration to report on the implications of developing a city bylaw to restrict gathering sizes in Saskatoon as per the requests of Saskatchewan Health Authority medical health officers.

Earlier this month, the province rejected the city’s request for local gathering restrictions, prompting the governance committee to investigate the city’s authority to go it alone.

In her report, Yelland said scientific modelling shows “limitations on gathering size are arguably the single most important and actionable lever for lowering the spread of COVID-19 in our province.

“The scientific modelling from the (University of Saskatchewan Computational Epidemiology and Public Health Informatics Laboratory) and the local Medical Health Officer agree that if Saskatoon gathering restrictions had been implemented at the beginning of October or earlier, when Saskatoon was trending upwards, there would have been a more meaningful impact on lowering the transmission of COVID-19 in Saskatoon, but implementation still has value as it will drive down transmission faster in the community.”

If directed to do so, the City Solicitor’s Office will draft a gathering restrictions bylaw and bring it back for the consideration of City Council, Yelland said.