The City of Saskatoon approved an exemption to the noise bylaw for the SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival Monday.

A committee approved the request brought forward by festival organizers that extends the hours when music can be played.

Under the current noise bylaws, outdoor events must wrap up at 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 10 p.m. on Fridays. Sunday hours are more restrictive. The noise bylaw kicks in at 6 p.m.

The approved changes mean that jazz festival events can run until 11 p.m.

The festival runs from June 22 to July 1.