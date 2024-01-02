SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • City asks for 'patience' as Saskatoon curbside collection changes come into effect

    City of Saskatoon garbage collection

    As of Tuesday, Saskatoon households will need to follow a new schedule for getting their waste, recycling and organic carts emptied.

    A city news release says the changes are intended to cut fuel consumption, make pick-ups more efficient and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

    "Due to these changes, some neighbourhoods will experience longer periods between collections for certain carts at the beginning of January. The city would like to thank residents in advance for their patience as it makes these necessary improvements," the city news release said.

    You can view the new schedules on the city's website or by using the Saskatoon Waste Wizard app. 

