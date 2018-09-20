

Alexa Lawlor





The Children’s Discovery Museum in the Market Mall will remain closed because of flood damage.

At the beginning of September, a water main break in the Market Mall caused flooding in various stores, destroying items and closing stores temporarily. For the children’s museum, the damage was too much to repair before opening in the spring in their new location in the Mendel building.

“Unfortunately, due to the unique architectural features in our museum, the impact from floodwater and the projected length of the restoration project prevent us from being able to re-open our museum in the current Market Mall location,” said the museum in a Facebook post.

However, the museum says they will still continue to provide community activities and increased outreach opportunities during the closure.