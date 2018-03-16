Child porn charges laid against Saskatoon man
(File photo)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, March 16, 2018 3:22PM CST
A 43-year-old Saskatoon man is facing child pornography-related charges after an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit.
The investigation began on Jan. 11, after the ICE unit began looking into someone sharing child pornography through peer-to-peer networks over the internet.
The suspect was arrested in Saskatoon and charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.
