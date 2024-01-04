Charlotte Eliza Lavigne is Prince Albert's New Year's baby

Christmas came a little late for Jean-Brice and Colby Lavigne but a new addition to the family made for an extra special New Years.

Charlotte Eliza Lavigne was born at 12:54 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert on Monday, making her the city’s New Year’s baby.

“We are just settling in and getting used to the new routine of having a newborn and two-year-old,” said Colby.

Colby says they were hoping baby Charlotte would come early and be here before Christmas, but she had other plans, arriving three days past her due date.

“One day they are just in your arms and you are bringing them home and you get to see what they look like and you are reminded of all the things,” said Colby.

Charlotte is the second New Year’s baby in her family, sharing the honour with one of Colby’s cousins.

Since Jean-Brice is originally from France, Colby says they wanted to choose a name that was pronounced the same in both languages.

“It makes it an extra special New Year and it is a really cool way to start off the new year,” Colby said.