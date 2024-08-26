Calgary teen had crack cocaine in his car when officers attempted traffic stop: Saskatoon police

SASKATOON
    A Calgary teen faces numerous charges after police say he fled from patrol officers at high speeds and was later caught with cocaine and oxycodone.

    The driver caught the attention of officers just after 2 a.m., after he failed to obey a stop sign while turning onto 20th Street, Saskatoon police said in a news release.

    Officers attempted a traffic stop, but they said he fled, driving west down 20th Street at high speed before colliding with a chain link fence.

    The police plane and canine unit tracked him to a back yard in the 300 block of Vancouver Avenue South, where he was arrested.

    Police say they later found cocaine, crack cocaine and oxycodone in his vehicle.

    The 17-year-old boy faces charges related to evading police, dangerous driving and possession for the purpose of trafficking. 

