SASKATOON -- Charlie Clark will seek a second term as mayor this fall.

Clark made the announcement Wednesday during a news conference on the top floor of the Sheraton Cavalier hotel.

During the announcement, Clark said the decision run again was made in consultation with his wife and children — who introduced him at the event.

Clark said his official campaign will begin in September with a focus will on helping the city's economy recover from the effects of COVID-19.

"Politics in these turbulent times is not for the faint of heart. I am running for re-election as mayor because I know what is needed to guide our city through the challenges ahead.," Clark said in his prepared remarks.

Clark defeated four-term incumbent Don Atchison in 2016, garnering nearly 41 per cent of votes.

Atchison finished second with almost 37 per cent of votes, followed by Kelly Moore, a newcomer to municipal politics, who took about 22 per cent of the vote.

Rob Norris, a former provincial cabinet minister and MLA for Saskatoon Greystone, announced he's running for the mayor's seat in June.

This is a developing story. More details to come.