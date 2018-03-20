

CTV Saskatoon





A 19-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a fatal ATV crash last year.

RCMP said Monday the Lanigan man had been charged with impaired driving causing death, impaired driving over .08 causing death and dangerous driving causing death in relation to the June 2017 crash.

The crash occurred in a field just north of Lanigan High School. The side-by-side ATV rolled, according to police.

The passenger, 19-year-old Drew Rossen, died at the scene. The driver, who was 18 at the time, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, RCMP said.