Charge against Schreiner upgraded to 1st degree murder
Blake Schreiner. (Facebook)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, February 19, 2019 5:12PM CST
Charges against a man arrested in Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2019 have been upgraded.
Tammy Brown, 39, was found dead in a house on Kootenay Drive in the River Heights neighbourhood on the morning of Jan. 29.
Blake Schreiner, 37, was originally charged with second-degree murder but now faces a charge of first-degree murder.
The Crown says Brown and Schreiner were in a relationship. Schreiner is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 22.