A GoFundMe page has been set up for the children of a woman who was killed at a Saskatoon home this week.

Money is being raised for the children of 39-year-old Tammy Brown. More than $18,000 was donated as of Friday afternoon.

Brown was found dead in a house on Kootenay Drive in the River Heights neighbourhood on Tuesday morning.

Blake Schreiner, 37, is facing a charge of second degree murder in connection to Brown’s death. He appeared in court by video Friday morning,

The Crown says Brown and Schreiner were in a relationship.

Schreiner is expected to be back in court Feb. 15.