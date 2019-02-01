GoFundMe raises $18K for children of Tammy Brown
Tammy Brown (Facebook)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, February 1, 2019 5:44PM CST
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the children of a woman who was killed at a Saskatoon home this week.
Money is being raised for the children of 39-year-old Tammy Brown. More than $18,000 was donated as of Friday afternoon.
Brown was found dead in a house on Kootenay Drive in the River Heights neighbourhood on Tuesday morning.
Blake Schreiner, 37, is facing a charge of second degree murder in connection to Brown’s death. He appeared in court by video Friday morning,
The Crown says Brown and Schreiner were in a relationship.
Schreiner is expected to be back in court Feb. 15.