

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police are investigating the death of a 39-year-old Saskatoon woman following an incident Tuesday morning at a home on Kootenay Drive.

Police received a report of an injured person at the home around 8:30 a.m. and upon arrival officers found a dead woman.

A 37-year-old man who was also in the home was taken into custody and now faces a charge of second degree murder.

The accused and the victim were known to each other, police say.

The name of the victim has not been released as her next of kin has not yet been notified.