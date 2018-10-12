A convenience store employee was taken to hospital after being beaten in a robbery early Friday morning.

Police responded to the incident around 4:45 a.m., according to a news release.

Two males entered a store in the 3300 block of Eighth Street East and went behind the front counter and struck the lone male employee numerous times in the head and back, police say.

One of the suspects threw a till drawer through the front door, breaking the glass. They fled the scene with cash and cigarettes.

One suspect is described as wearing a grey sweatsuit and a black hat. He also is believed to have been wearing white shoes.

The second suspect is described as wearing a black and red shirt. He is described as having shorter hair.