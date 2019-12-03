SASKATOON -- The case of a 23-year-old woman accused of human trafficking is going directly to trial.

Dilshad Ali Zada is charged with three counts of human trafficking, uttering threats and theft over $5,000.

Zada's defence attorney Kevin Hill says the Crown has filed a direct indictment against Ali Zada, resulting in her case heading straight to Court of Queen's Bench.

Police have identified two 20-year-old women from Quebec and an 18-year-old Moose Jaw woman as victims.

Ali Zada was granted bail in June.