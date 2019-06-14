

CTV Saskatoon





A 23-year-old woman made her first appearance in provincial court Friday morning in Saskatoon facing charges of human trafficking.

Police say Dilshad Ali Zada, who may go by the name Mina, has ties to Quebec and the victims are two 20-year-old women from Quebec and an 18-year-old woman from Moose Jaw.

She was remanded in custody until a bail hearing scheduled for Monday.

Investigators found that the victims were recruited in various ways including personal introductions and through social media.

The investigation began after police received reports that a a 23-year-old woman was recruiting and trafficking three women for the purpose of sexual exploitation between cities in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Zada is also alleged to have stolen money and personal belongings to maintain control over the victims. There is a publication ban on naming them.

Police say there may be additional victims related to this case or others and encourage anyone affected to report to Police at 306-975-8300.