Case of COVID-19 confirmed at Saskatoon school
Published Wednesday, January 20, 2021 7:10AM CST
Personal protection equipment is seen on the teacher's desk in classroom in preparation for the new school year at the Willingdon Elementary School in Montreal, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
SASKATOON -- Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) says a case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Holy Family Catholic School.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority informed the division of the coronavirus case on Tuesday, GSCS said in a media release.
The affected class will move to online instruction starting Wednesday.
The risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact is low, GSCS said.