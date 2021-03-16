SASKATOON -- No one was hurt after a vehicle crashed through the front windows of a Saskatoon retailer.

On Tuesday, SaskMade Marketplace posted a photo to its social media page showing the destruction inside the store on Eighth Street after a vehicle plowed through.

“We’ve had a bit of an oops today at the store so we’ll be closed for the remainder of the day,” SaskMade posted on Facebook.

Saskatoon police said a 71-year-old woman was pulling into a parking stall when she accidentally pressed on the gas pedal, lunging the vehicle forward.

No one was injured according to police and the driver was issued a ticket for driving without due care and attention.