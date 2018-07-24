Canadian military parachute team cancels show in Saskatoon
The SkyHawks put on a show in Halifax, as part of their Canada-wide tour. (Courtesy: Facebook/The SkyHawks)
The Canadian Armed Forces parachute team had to cancel their show in Saskatoon because clouds were too low.
A large crowd gathered outside the Sherbrooke Veterans Home to cheer on the SkyHawks.
The SkyHawks are touring across the country to put on parachute shows.
The team landed in Saskatoon on Tuesday to help kick off the NASCAR Pinty’s Series.