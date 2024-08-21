Canadian centenarian makes it to ten decades with humour and family

This month marks a big milestone for one Saskatoon senior as she celebrates hitting the century mark — and the celebration has begun.

There’s no secret to making it this long in life, according to Sally Labatch, who turns 100-years-old on August 31.

But she says there are common elements that contributed to making it ten decades.

Labatch got a bit choked up when she entered the roomful of friends and family gathered to celebrate her on Tuesday.

So what did she think about all the guests who made it happen?

“Oh I think they're very good people,” Labatch’s sarcasm and wit still very much intact.

Her family got together to celebrate in advance of her birthday next week. Her youngest son Al Labatch came from Edmonton. Nieces, as well as grand nieces and nephews visiting from across the province, and others from as far away as Vancouver Island.

Her brother Mike Marchyk was also there sitting by her side, holding her hand — the sibling love and bond, unmistakable.

“I wish her all the very best, and so she has a happy life, and that she can get around by herself,” Marchuk told CTV News.

The sibling humour and history here was very evident.

“She was a good sister,” he said, adding he often got spankings from his older sibling. The memory of that sisterly discipline differs slightly though.

When asked if he needed the spanking now and then, he was quick to defend himself saying, “sometimes I did.”

His older sister, who was left to take care of her now-91-year-old brother remembers that “he didn’t get much spanking.”

Labatch raised three kids. One of them was in attendance and one of them has since passed away.

The well wishes worthy of a century-long life filled the room at the Saskatoon Convalescent Home where she now lives.

Nieces who helped organize the party remembered Labatch’s contribution fondly as a matriarch who kept the family unit strongly bound.

“We made cabbage rolls together. We made perogies and for me, I can make a cabbage roll like a queen now because of aunty Sally,” Joyce Zivkovich says.

“We’re a very close family. I remember many Christmases being together. Sally talked a little bit about how important all of her brothers and sisters were,” niece Darlene Slorstad said.

“This is almost like an extension of celebrating my aunt and my family. We’re proud to have a centenarian in our family,” niece Sharon Balan said.

Well wishes were even sent from King Charles, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

Picking a specific secret to a long life took some time to nail down, but there were a few that came to mind for Labatch — living on a farm, visiting with people often and gardening.

According to her brother Mike, living healthy has been key.

The birthday girl added another theory: “We didn’t fight. Maybe just a little bit of fighting. Just a bit.”

Judging from their joking banter, humour helps, too.