SASKATOON -- A pocket of bitterly cold air, coupled with wind chill values nearing minus forty will make for a dangerous situation Tuesday.

Frostbite can occur in minutes, with everyone at risk.

Clear, cold conditions will continue through the afternoon and into tonight. However, after one more cold night, things will start to warm up in the back half of the week.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Sunny

High: -21 C

Evening: -24 C

Wednesday – Sunny

Morning Low: -33 C

Afternoon High: -12 C

Thursday – Sunny

Morning Low: -16 C

Afternoon High: -1 C