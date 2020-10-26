SASKATOON -- Make sure to dress warmly as you head to the polls to cast your vote, as wind chills make this Monday unseasonably cold.

The daytime high sits at 2 degrees, but consistent wind gusts around 20 km/h make it feel colder than that. Things pick up Tuesday, as we look at a daytime high of 10 degrees, with a chance of light flurries in the early morning hours.

It’s quite nice the rest of the week, with daytime highs in the positives, and overnight lows dipping just below the freezing point.

Here is the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: 2

Evening: -6

Tuesday – Cloudy

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 10

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 4