Two Saskatoon brothers are hoping to strike a chord with country singer Garth Brooks when he returns to Saskatchewan this summer.

The hockey playing siblings already had one encounter with the star in 2016 when he played in Saskatoon. Brooks singled them out because they had a sign that said it was younger brother Jayce Wintonyk-Pilot’s first concert. He was nine then.

Brooks gave the pair his guitar and told them to invite the singer to their first concert. Older brother Curren, who is now 16, said he tried to learn guitar.

"I tried a few times to be honest. It didn't turn out too great, It was kind of awful," he told CTV News.

That led him to come up with another idea to reciprocate the guitar gift.

"He invited me to his home so now I’ll invite him to my home in hockey. We challenge him to a hockey game. Basically a charity match just to raise some money for inner city youth or the Kinsmen hockey league.”

The Saskatoon Minor Hockey Association has thrown their support behind the boys’ idea, offering up Merlis Belsher Place Arena should Brooks accept the offer.

So far they haven’t heard from the Brooks camp, but say that the music legend did recently follow them on Twitter.

Curren is hopeful Brooks will come through.

"It's looking really good right now. We just need to start talking. We can plan stuff out if we need to. So just hoping for the best right now.”