

The Canadian Press





An injured player who returned to the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team earlier this month has decided to step away.

Tyler Smith, who is 20, said in a social media post that he is thankful for all the support from the team, its fans and his billets for welcoming him back to Humboldt.

But he says he has decided to step away from the team so he can continue his recovery at home.

Smith suffered a broken collarbone, broken shoulder blade and nerve damage down his left arm when the team's bus collided with a semi-trailer at a Saskatchewan intersection in April.

The six-foot-one, 185-pound forward from Leduc, Alta., was one of three survivors who returned to the team this season.

Smith joined in early November and played 10 games, recording one assist.

His coach, Nathan Oystrick, thanked Smith for his dedication to the Broncos on and off the ice.

"Tyler's perseverance and commitment to being a part of our organization is inspiring to our Broncos family," Oystrick said in a statement.

"Smitty, I wish you all the best and look forward to following your success in whatever you choose to do."