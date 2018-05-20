Body recovered from South Saskatchewan River
Published Sunday, May 20, 2018 5:49PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, May 20, 2018 6:05PM CST
The Saskatoon fire department’s water rescue team has recovered a body from the South Saskatchewan River.
The identity of the body has not been released.
Saskatoon police are investigating after a body was discovered near the Broadway Bridge on Sunday.
Saskatoon police and the fire department received a call just before noon from a pedestrian saying they saw a body floating down the river.
Members from parole, major crimes, forensic identification, missing person’s task force, and the coroner's officer all attended the scene, to help with the investigation.