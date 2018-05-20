The Saskatoon fire department’s water rescue team has recovered a body from the South Saskatchewan River.

The identity of the body has not been released.

Saskatoon police are investigating after a body was discovered near the Broadway Bridge on Sunday.

Saskatoon police and the fire department received a call just before noon from a pedestrian saying they saw a body floating down the river.

Members from parole, major crimes, forensic identification, missing person’s task force, and the coroner's officer all attended the scene, to help with the investigation.