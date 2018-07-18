

CTV Saskatoon





A missing teen who fell into Turtle Lake has been found dead by an RCMP underwater recovery team.

The 15-year-old boy was found Wednesday evening, one day after he fell from a boat and did not resurface. The other passengers in the boat were uninjured.

Mounties were joined by Ministry of Environment officials and the Provincial Protection and Response Team in the search for the boy.

His identity has not yet been released.