

CTV Saskatoon





RCMP are asking the public for help as investigators work to identify a man found dead on the ice of the South Saskatchewan River near Saskatoon.

Mounties received a report Sunday evening, at about 5:15 p.m., regarding a body on the river’s ice about 15 kilometres southwest of the city.

An RCMP recovery team removed the body from the ice.

A sudden death investigation has since been launched, but investigators are still working to identify the man.

The man has short, sandy blonde or brown hair and a goatee, according to police. He was wearing blue jeans, a black bunny hug with a white design, a black medium-length coat and black high-top runners with bright or light blue laces when he was found by RCMP.

Mounties, including members of the RCMP’s northern major crimes unit, are investigating alongside the provincial coroner’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 306-310-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.