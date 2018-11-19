

CTV Saskatoon





One of Saskatoon’s sports pioneers has died.

Bob Van Impe was instrumental in producing a thriving softball community in the city. He became the first commissioner of the Saskatoon Senior Men’s Softball League in 1965 and the Saskatchewan Amateur Softball Association in 1966.

His accomplishments were also recognized nationally and internationally, as he became the vice president of international softball and a board member with the Canadian Olympic Association.

Those who knew him say his love for the sporting community was unmatched.

Van Impe died Friday. He was 96. He is survived by his children and grandchildren.