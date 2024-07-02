SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Four exposed after chemical leak at City Hospital

    (Photo: Saskatoon Fire Department) (Photo: Saskatoon Fire Department)
     Four people were assessed by firefighter paramedics after being exposed to a chemical leak at Saskatoon’s City Hospital Tuesday.

    Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) says no injuries or illnesses were presented.

    Following a 911 call, crews responded to the chemical leak at the hospital at around 10:27 a.m., where they found the chemical spill to be in a non-ventilated room, according to a release from SFD.

    “The hazmat team was able to identify the substance as Rapicide – a hospital grade disinfectant, which was leaking from a machine. The hazmat technicians turned the machine off and cleaned up the leaked disinfectant,” SFD said.

    The room was set up for ventilation and the hazmat team moved contaminated materials into an over pack barrel and then transferred the barrel outside for further disposal.

    The fire department says the scene has been transferred to the City Hospital staff and the emergency room remains open and operational. 

