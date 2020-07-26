Advertisement
Blaze at abandoned Saskatoon gas station was deliberately set: fire department
Published Sunday, July 26, 2020 1:58PM CST Last Updated Monday, July 27, 2020 12:39PM CST
Saskatoon firefighters respond to a fire at an abandoned gas station on 20th Street West and Avenue W. Andrew Mareschal/CTV Saskatoon
SASKATOON -- A fire at a boarded up gas station early Sunday afternoon was intentionally set, Saskatoon Fire Department says.
The building was in the 300 block of Avenue W South.
Firefighters found flames coming from a boarded up gas pump and brought the fire under control within minutes, according to a news release.
There was no threat to nearby structures and no one was hurt.
Damage is estimated at $10,000.