Blades sweep Rebels to make consecutive eastern final appearances

The Saskatoon Blades are off to the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Eastern Conference final for the second year in a row after completing a four game sweep of the Red Deer Rebels Wednesday night in central Alberta.

The Blades took game four in going away fashion, winning 7-0.

Anahiem Ducks prospect Egor Sidorov led the way for the Blades with a hat-trick and two assists.

Sidorov also recorded three goals in Saskatoon’s game three win and now has 10 goals in the 2024 playoffs.

Brandon Lisowsky, a Maple Leafs seventh rounder picked up a goal and two assists, while Nicholas Andrusiak and Ben Saunderson had two assists each.

Eight other Blades found the score sheet with one point in the series clinching win.

Evan Gardner made 26 saves for the shutout.

The Blades will now await their round three opponent which will be either the Swift Current Broncos or Moose Jaw Warriors.

The Warriors took a 3-1 series lead Wednesday night with a 5-2 win in Swift Current. Game five of that series will be Friday night in Moose Jaw.