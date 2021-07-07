NEWS -- A Saskatoon woman accused of child abuse has been released from Pine Grove Correctional Centre and is under 24-hour house arrest until her trial.

The 36-year-old woman was released with conditions after a detention review hearing at Prince Albert’s Court of Queen’s Bench. Her name cannot be shared to protect the identity of the alleged child victims.

The woman was charged Dec. 10, 2020, in relation to the alleged neglect and assault of two boys aged four and seven.

The charges came following an incident where, according to polce, a boy escaped a locked room and climbed onto the rooftop of a Lenore Drive home to flag down help.

The woman is charged with two counts of assault, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, unlawful confinement, and failure to provide the necessities of life.

She is also charged with three counts of assault with a weapon in relation to the boys and a third child.

A 28-year-old man was also charged in connection to the investigation. He was granted bail in December 2020.

Justice Lyle Zuk granted the woman's release with the conditions that she has no contact with the children in the case and the co-accused, she must live at an approved address and cannot change addresses without permission. She must abstain from drugs and alcohol and cannot possess a weapon.

Detention review hearings are a statutory right and are held every 90 days in the court closest to the jail where an accused is being detained.