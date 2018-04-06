A company that temporarily rents backyard chickens to people is coming to Saskatchewan, despite bylaws prohibiting the animals in the province’s two largest cities.

Rent the Chicken began five years ago in Pennsylvania. This year, a couple from Dalmeny, Sask., is starting a Saskatchewan affiliate, delivering hens to people for a six-month-period.

“We deliver everything that you need: the coop, the chickens and all the feed you’ll need,” said Shanda Bradford, who runs Rent the Chicken’s Saskatchewan wing with her husband.

After six months, people can choose to keep the animals or give them back to Bradford.

People who live in Saskatoon or Regina, and choose to rent hens, would break city regulations.

Under each city’s respective animal control bylaws, chickens are prohibited as pets — along with animals like walruses, kangaroos and alligators.

Bradford said the bylaw is complaint-driven and advises potential customers to use their discretion.

“We just tell them to talk to their neighbours,” Aaron Bradford, Shanda’s husband, said.

"We tell people to check on their own bylaws. If people decide that they want to go ahead, even if there is a bylaw against it, that's their choice.”

Each hen lays about an egg a day. The service costs $425 for two hens.

Rent the Chicken deliveries are set to begin in May.